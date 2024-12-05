Brownlee (hip) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Brownlee's hip injury may be new since he was able to log a full practice Wednesday. The severity of the injury isn't clear, but if he's able to practice Friday, then Brownlee should have no trouble playing Sunday against Jacksonville. The rookie corner has logged 35 tackles (22 solo) and eight pass defenses (including one interception) in the eight regular-season games since the Titans' Week 5 bye.