Titans' Jason Thompson: Signs with Titans
Thompson agreed to a contract with the Titans on Saturday, Terry McCormick of TitanInsider.com reports.
Thompson was brought in along with former Saints safety Kenny Vaccaro to help fill the void left by starting strong safety Johnathan Cyprien, as he was lost for the season with an ACL tear. An undrafted free agent in 2017, the Utah product was cut by the Patriots prior to the regular season, and played on practice squads with the Bears and Seahawks throughout the season. Vaccaro figures to have the upper hand heading into competition, but Thompson will look to impress while in camp.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Ten-team auction results
Our first mock auction draft of the 2018 preseason was WILD! Bargains galore helped push a...
-
Running back preview
Your Fantasy team isn't likely to do anything much unless you can land some of the right running...
-
Breaking down RB ADP rankings
Jamey Eisenberg looks at the Average Draft Position for running backs heading into 2018.
-
Best fantasy football sleepers to draft
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Rookie RB rankings
Rookie running backs can't be ignored. Dave Richard has spent the last five months getting...
-
Heath Cummings' RB Busts
Stay away from these four running backs at their ADP, Heath Cummings says they'll be busts...