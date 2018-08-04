Thompson agreed to a contract with the Titans on Saturday, Terry McCormick of TitanInsider.com reports.

Thompson was brought in along with former Saints safety Kenny Vaccaro to help fill the void left by starting strong safety Johnathan Cyprien, as he was lost for the season with an ACL tear. An undrafted free agent in 2017, the Utah product was cut by the Patriots prior to the regular season, and played on practice squads with the Bears and Seahawks throughout the season. Vaccaro figures to have the upper hand heading into competition, but Thompson will look to impress while in camp.

