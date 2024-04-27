The Titans selected Harrell in the seventh round of the 2024 NFL Draft, 252nd overall.

Harrell is a fringe prospect for a reason -- namely, he's unrefined as a pass rusher and doesn't have much variety of moves to work around blockers -- but as far as seventh-round picks go he can't be a bad value. Harrell was a prominent contributor on Michigan's National Championship-winning defense, and at 6-foot-4, 250 pounds he boasts a 40-yard dash time around the 4.70-second range. Those are good enough athletic tools for the NFL, so it's just on Harrell to develop his skill set a bit more to become more consistently disruptive.