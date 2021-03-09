Brown (elbow) gained full medical clearance Friday from elbow specialist Dr. Shawn O'Driscoll, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.
This is excellent news after Brown -- a pending unrestricted free agent-- suffered a dislocated and fractured elbow back in November, ending his season. Prior to the injury, Brown started all 10 games for the Titans, producing 76 tackles, eight pass breakups, two forced fumbles and a sack. With a clean bill of health in hand, Brown is considered to be one of the top linebackers on the market when the new league year begins March 17.