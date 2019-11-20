Play

Brown (groin) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports.

Brown looks to be back to full health coming off Tennessee's bye. He previously missed Week 10's win over the Chiefs. The third-year pro is on track to draw his usual start against the Jaguars on Sunday, barring any setbacks.

