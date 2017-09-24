Titans' Jayon Brown: Being evaluated for concussion
Brown left Sunday's game with a head injury and is being evaluated for a concussion, Terry McCormick of TitanInsider.com reports.
Brown could miss a significant chunk of Sunday's tilt if he remains subject to the league's concussion protocol, but his absence wouldn't have much of an effect on the Titans' defense as he logged just five total tackles through the first two weeks of the season.
