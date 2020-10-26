Brown posted eight tackles (seven solo), four pass breakups and an interception in Sunday's 27-24 loss to the Steelers.

Brown left the field twice to tend to injuries but only missed four defensive snaps. He ended up tying for the team lead in tackles while putting on a remarkable display of his coverage abilities. Brown entered the game with just two pass breakups and no interceptions through the first five games, so this was a welcomed anomaly for fantasy gamers. The fourth-year linebacker is on track for 115 tackles this year, so he should have an appealing floor as an IDP contributor on a weekly basis.