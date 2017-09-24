Titans' Jayon Brown: Clears concussion protocol
Brown cleared the concussion protocol and will be available to return to Sunday's game against the Seahawks, USA Today's Jason Wolf reports.
Brown's head injury turned out to be just a minor issue as he immediately cleared through the league's concussion protocol, so he'll be eligible to resume his role as a depth linebacker and special teamer.
