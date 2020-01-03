Play

Brown recorded three tackles in the team's Week 17 win over the Texans.

Though Brown's Week 17 performance wasn't particularly notable, he took a step forward in his third season as a pro. He surpassed 100 tackles in a campaign for the first time in his career and also improved in coverage, logging a career-best eight passes defensed. Brown will look to build on this strong season as he enters the final year of his rookie contract in 2020.

