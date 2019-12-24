Play

Brown recorded eight tackles and one tackle for a loss in the team's Week 16 loss to the Saints.

Brown continued his strong season by recording at least eight tackles for the sixth time in his past seven games. With the performance, he also surpassed 100 tackles for the first time in his three-year career. Brown will look to end the season in strong fashion as the Titans take on the Texans in Week 17.

