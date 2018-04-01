Titans' Jayon Brown: Could get starting job
Brown could enter the starting lineup as a replacement for Avery Williams, who signed with the Jets at the beginning of the league year, ESPN.com's Cameron Wolfe reports.
A 2017 fifth-round pick, Brown replaced Williamson on passing downs last season, piling up 52 tackles, 1.5 sacks, a fumble recovery and four pass breakups while playing 487 snaps on defense and 212 on special teams. He figures to retain an important role on the roster, but his small frame (5-foot-11, 226 pounds) could encourage the Titans to look to the draft for a starting inside linebacker alongside 2017 tackle leader Wesley Woodyard. Brown does offer some IDP potential, as he'd presumably be ticketed for an every-down role if he were to win the starting job.
