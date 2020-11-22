Brown suffered a dislocated and fractured elbow during Sunday's win over Baltimore and has been ruled out for the rest of the season, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

It's a devastating injury for Brown, who entered Week 11 with a team-high 73 tackles to combine with a sack, eight pass breakups, two forced fumbles and an interception. The fourth-year linebacker out of UCLA will be placed on injured reserve during the upcoming week. Will Compton filled in for Brown for the rest of Sunday's game.