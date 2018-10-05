Titans' Jayon Brown: Expected to start Week 5
Brown is expected to start at left inside linebacker Week 5 against the Bills in place of the injured Wesley Woodyard (shoulder), Travis Haney of The Athletic reports.
Brown logged a season high 77 defensive snaps against the Eagles in Week 4 after Woodyard went down with a shoulder injury, as the former racked up 10 tackles (six solo) and a sack in his expanded role.
