Brown recorded 10 tackles, a sack and two tackles for a loss Week 4 against the Eagles.

Brown was a part-time player through the first three weeks but got an expanded role in Week 4 after Wesley Woodyard went down with a shoulder injury. He took advantage by getting key quarterback pressures in addition to his sack and tackles for loss. If Woodyward is unable to suit up in Week 5, expect Brown to continue in the expanded role.

