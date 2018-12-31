Titans' Jayon Brown: First career interception
Brown recorded nine tackles, forced a fumble, and returned an interception for a touchdown in Sunday's 33-17 loss to the Colts.
Brown made a big impact, doing his part to slow down both the Colts rushing and passing attack. He recorded nine tackles for the second consecutive game, putting him just shy of the century mark for the season (97). However, the highlight of his performance came midway through the second quarter when he picked off an Andrew Luck pass attempt and returned it for a touchdown. His second season in the NFL, Brown made significant improvements across all aspects of his game, increasing his tackles, sacks, and passes defensed. He'll look to remain involved next season, and could contribute to one of the better linebacking corps in the league, joining Wesley Woodyard, Rashaan Evans, and Harold Landy in the mid-level of the Titans' defense.
