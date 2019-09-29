Titans' Jayon Brown: First sack of season
Brown made seven tackles (three solo), a sack and a pass breakup in Sunday's 24-10 win over the Falcons.
This was Brown's first sack of the season as he follows up on last year's six-sack effort. He's been a serviceable IDP asset this year with 29 tackles, four pass breakups and a sack through four outings. Brown will look to continue this success in Week 5's game versus the Bills.
