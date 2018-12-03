Brown tallied five tackles, a sack and a pass defensed in Sunday's 26-22 win over the Jets.

Brown reached Josh McCown early in the third quarter to record his sixth sack of the season. Since getting an increased snap share in Week 3, Brown has showed an impressive ability to get to the quarterback. While he doesn't have particularly gaudy tacky totals, he has recorded at least half a sack in seven of his past nine games.

