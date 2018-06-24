Brown has been impressing throughout team activities this offseason as he competes for a starting role in 2018, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Brown has been making all the right moves this offseason but he is still not guaranteed a regular role on defense in 2018. Wesley Woodyard, the team's leading tackler in 2017, returns along with the addition of first-round selection Rashaan Evans. The team also signed veteran linebacker Will Compton (foot), who spent his first five seasons with the Redskins.