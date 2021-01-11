Brown recorded 76 tackles, one sack, five tackles for loss, eight passes defensed, one interception and two forced fumbles across 10 games in the 2020 campaign.

Brown suffered an elbow injury that cost him the final six games of the season. However, he made a strong impact while on the field, playing in over 90 percent of the defensive snaps in each of his full contests. He was also impactful in the passing game, tying his career-best in pass breakups despite the shortened campaign. Brown's rookie contract will expire in the new league year, meaning he could be suiting up for a new team for the 2021 campaign.