Brown recorded 15 tackles in the team's Week 12 win over the Jaguars.

Brown was absent from the team's last game, which came in Week 10 against the Chiefs. However, he returned to full health during the Titans' bye week to lead the team in tackles. Overall, it was Brown's first time recording double-digit tackles since Week 3, also against the Jaguars. Brown will look to follow up on his impressive performance in Week 13 against the Colts.

