Brown recorded nine tackles and one pass defensed in the team's Week 13 win over the Colts.

Brown led the team in tackles for the second consecutive week, surpassing eight tackles in his fourth straight game. Despite missing two games to injury, Brown is likely to surpass 100 total tackles for the first time in his career. He's also shown greater ability in coverage, defending seven passes this season -- already a career high. Brown will look to keep his strong performance going in Week 14 against the Raiders.