Brown exited Saturday's playoff win over the Patriots with a shoulder injury, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Brown went down early in the contest but still managed to record three tackles before leaving the game for good in the second quarter. The 24-year-old played a sizable role in the middle of Tennessee's defense this season, so his status for the remaining playoff run could be significant.

