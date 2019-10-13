Brown (groin) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Broncos, Erik Bacharach of The Tennessean reports.

It's unclear how Brown suffered the injury, but he was forced to leave the game in the first quarter. As long as the 24-year-old is sidelined, Daren Bates and Wesley Woodyard would be in line to see an increase in snaps during the game.

