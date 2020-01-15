Titans' Jayon Brown: Limited in Wednesday's practice
Brown (shoulder) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.
Brown missed the team's divisional-round win over the Ravens and played just 10 defensive snaps in its wild-card victory against the Patriots, but the linebacker has returned to the practice field. It's a positive sign for his chances of playing in Sunday's AFC championship versus the Chiefs. Brown recorded a career-high 105 tackles during the regular season, so his potential return would be a major boost to an already red-hot defense.
