Brown (shoulder) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Brown missed the team's divisional-round win over the Ravens and played just 10 defensive snaps in its wild-card victory against the Patriots, but the linebacker has returned to the practice field. It's a positive sign for his chances of playing in Sunday's AFC championship versus the Chiefs. Brown recorded a career-high 105 tackles during the regular season, so his potential return would be a major boost to an already red-hot defense.

