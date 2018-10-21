Titans' Jayon Brown: Logs seven total tackles
Brown recorded seven and one sack during Sunday's 20-19 loss to the Chargers.
Brown returned to his regular rotational role this week, but still managed to make an impact on defense. The second-year linebacker continues to perform admirably in his sophomore campaign, and could be making a case for an increased defensive role in Tennessee.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Michel carted off, who's next?
Sony Michel suffered a nasty injury during Sunday's game, where to do the Patriots go from...
-
Week 7 Contrarian Plays
You can't fade Nick Chubb, so who do you play with him?
-
LIVE: Week 7 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 7
-
Week 7 Injury Updates
We've got plenty of big names on the injury report heading into play Sunday. Find out the latest...
-
Week 7 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 7
-
Week 7 Trade Values Chart
If you're getting ready to trade Odell Beckham or make a move for Josh Gordon, you should definitely...