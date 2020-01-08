Play

Brown (shoulder) didn't practice Wednesday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Brown spent his second straight practice on the sidelines after leaving the wild-card win over the Patriots with a shoulder injury. His status for Saturday's divisional-round matchup versus the Ravens is increasingly unfavorable, but the 24-year-old has one more practice to get back on the field. Wesley Woodyard figures to start in Brown's place if he can't go.

