Titans' Jayon Brown: Out as expected Week 7
Brown (groin) is inactive for Sunday's Week 7 tilt against the Chargers.
Brown was carrying a doubtful designation coming in, so his status isn't surprising. The active linebacker's absence leaves a big void in the second level of the Titans defense, considering Brown has 37 tackles, one sack and four passes defensed across his first six games.
