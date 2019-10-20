Play

Brown (groin) is inactive for Sunday's Week 7 tilt against the Chargers.

Brown was carrying a doubtful designation coming in, so his status isn't surprising. The active linebacker's absence leaves a big void in the second level of the Titans defense, considering Brown has 37 tackles, one sack and four passes defensed across his first six games.

