Brown registered a team-high 12 total tackles, including a half tackle for loss during Sunday's 31-20 defeat to the Bengals.
Not only did Brown pace the team in tackles, but he also had 25 percent more than the next closest Titan, Johnathan Joseph with nine. The 25-year-old linebacker has started in each of his seven outings for Tennessee thus far this season after starting all 14 games he suited up in last year. Brown has reached double-digit tackles in two of his past three outings as he pursues a career-best season-long total of 105.