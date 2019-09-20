Play

Brown recorded 10 tackles (six solo) during Thursday's 20-7 loss to the Jaguars.

Brown played every snap for Tennessee's defense during the Week 3 loss. The third-year pro is a reliable run stopper and has also shown upside as a pass rusher, making him a valuable asset in IDP formats.

