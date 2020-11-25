The Titans placed Brown (elbow) on injured reserve Tuesday, Jim Wyatt of the team's official site reports.

Brown has been ruled out for the season after suffering a dislocated and fractured elbow during Sunday's win over the Ravens. With 76 tackles, Brown was the Titans' leading tackler through 10 games, adding a sack, eight pass breakups and an interception for good measure. The fourth-year linebacker out of UCLA will focus on recovering for the 2021 season, which may be spent with another team if he doesn't re-sign in Tennessee.