Brown recorded 10 tackles, one sack and tackle for loss in Sunday's 13-12 loss to Buffalo.

Brown filled in admirably for the injured Wesley Woodyard for the second consecutive week, leading the Titans in tackles while tallying the team's only sack. It was also his second consecutive game reaching double-digit tackles. Given Brown's performance, it wouldn't be a surprise to see him with an expanded role even once Woodyward is able to return.

