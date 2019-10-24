Play

Brown (groin) was a full participant in Thursday's practice, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports.

Brown looks fully recovered from the groin issue that caused him to sit out Week 7 versus the Chargers. Barring any setbacks, expect the third-year pro to draw his usual start against the Buccaneers on Sunday.

