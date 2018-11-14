Titans' Jayon Brown: Proving productive as pass rusher
Brown notched four tackles and half of a sack during Sunday's victory over New England.
Brown arguably could've been credited for a full sack, but he probably doesn't mind since the play resulted in New England going three-and-out to start the second half. As long as he continues to see more time than Rashaan Evans, Brown is worth a look in many IDP settings. Through nine games, the 2017 fifth-rounder is on pace for roughly 98 tackles and eight sacks.
