Brown recorded 10 tackles and a pass defensed in Week 2 against the Colts.

After recording just two tackles in the team's opening contest, Brown led the team in their Week 2 contest. He's taken on a bigger role among the team's linebacker corps as Wesley Woodyard -- the team's leading tackler the past two seasons -- has seen his playing time decrease. Now in his third season, besides racking up tackles, Brown has also shown the ability to get to the quarterback as he recorded six sacks in 2018.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories