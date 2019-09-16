Titans' Jayon Brown: Racks up 10 tackles
Brown recorded 10 tackles and a pass defensed in Week 2 against the Colts.
After recording just two tackles in the team's opening contest, Brown led the team in their Week 2 contest. He's taken on a bigger role among the team's linebacker corps as Wesley Woodyard -- the team's leading tackler the past two seasons -- has seen his playing time decrease. Now in his third season, besides racking up tackles, Brown has also shown the ability to get to the quarterback as he recorded six sacks in 2018.
