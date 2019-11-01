Brown (groin) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game at Carolina, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports.

Brown was added to the injury report Thursday as a limited participant, but he was able to practice fully Friday to clear his status for Sunday's game. The 24-year-old played 80 defensive snaps against the Buccaneers last week and figures to see another sizable workload versus the Panthers.

