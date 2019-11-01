Titans' Jayon Brown: Ready for Week 9
Brown (groin) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game at Carolina, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports.
Brown was added to the injury report Thursday as a limited participant, but he was able to practice fully Friday to clear his status for Sunday's game. The 24-year-old played 80 defensive snaps against the Buccaneers last week and figures to see another sizable workload versus the Panthers.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 9 TE Preview: Start Smith
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know for Week 9 at tight end, including which...
-
Week 9 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 9 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 9 QB Preview: Sit Brissett
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about quarterback in Week 9, including...
-
Week 9 Waivers: Samuels a must-add
With the trade deadline done and some big injuries to sort through, Week 9 could be a big one...
-
Week 9 WR preview: Adams in, Hilton out
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 9, including...