Brown tallied 10 tackles, a pass defensed and an interception in the team's Week 15 loss to the Texans.

Brown recorded double-digit tackles in a contest for the third time this season, bringing his total on the campaign to 94. He also logged his second-career interception at the end of the third quarter, setting up a touchdown for the Titans. Brown is turning in an impressive season, nearly certain to set a new career-high in tackles while also showing strong ability in coverage.