Titans' Jayon Brown: Ruled out for divisional round
Brown (shoulder) is ruled out for Saturday's AFC divisional-round tilt against the Ravens, John Glennon of The Athletic reports.
Brown suffered a shoulder injury during Tennessee's wild-card win over the Patriots, the severity of which will cause him to miss Saturday's game in Baltimore. Wesley Woodyard stands to draw the start at inside linebacker in Brown's stead.
More News
-
Titans' Jayon Brown: Trending in wrong direction•
-
Titans' Jayon Brown: Misses second straight practice•
-
Titans' Jayon Brown: Sits Tuesday's practice•
-
Titans' Jayon Brown: Leaves playoff opener•
-
Titans' Jayon Brown: Concludes strong third season•
-
Titans' Jayon Brown: Continues productive season•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
1/9 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The Fantasy Football Today crew dissects 2019 quarterback draft strategy, trends and results...
-
2019 win percentage analysis: TE
Tyler Higbee's big late-season run vaulted him to the top of the tight end winning percentage...
-
NFL Playoff Challenge: Divisional picks
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challenge.
-
2019 win percentage analysis: WR
Breshad Perriman? Few could have imagined the late-season surprise as the No. 1 finisher in...
-
McCarthy's impact on Cowboys offense
Dave Richard looks at Mike McCarthy's body of work with the Packers, and how that will translate...
-
Stealing Signals: AFC North review
Ben Gretch reviews the 2019 season for each team from the AFC North.