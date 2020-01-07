Titans' Jayon Brown: Sits Tuesday's practice
Brown (shoulder) didn't participate at Tuesday's practice.
Browns sustained the injury during Saturday's playoff win over the Patriots and was limited to only 10 defensive snaps. Per John Glennon of The Athletic, the 24-year-old was on the field for the stretching portion of practice, indicating he may upgrade his participation Wednesday or Thursday.
