Titans' Jayon Brown: Tops 100 tackles
Brown recorded 105 tackles, one sack, one interception and eight passes defensed across 14 games for Tennessee in 2019.
Brown set a new-career best mark in tackles, surpassing 100 takedowns in a season for the first time. He also showed an improved ability in pass coverage -- he snagged his second career interception and his eight passes defensed represented a new career-high mark. Brown will enter the 2020 season in the final year of his rookie deal and should be in line for a lucrative contract if he can replicate his 2019 performance.
