Titans' Jayon Brown: Trending in right direction
Brown (shoulder) is expected to play in Sunday's AFC Championship Game against the Chiefs, Paul Kuharsky of 104.5 The Zone Nashville reports.
Brown was held to limited practice time throughout the week after missing last week's win over Baltimore. The official word will be announced an hour and a half prior to kickoff, but this news all but confirms Brown drawing the start at linebacker Sunday.
