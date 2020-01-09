Play

Coach Mike Vrabel said Thursday that Brown (shoulder) is "unlikely" to suit up for Saturday's NFC divisional contest against the Ravens, John Glennon of The Athletic reports.

Brown is nursing a shoulder injury sustained during the wild-card win over New England, and his chances of receiving clearance for Saturday's playoff tilt in Baltimore are looking increasingly unlikely. If the 24-year-old is indeed unable to play, Wesley Woodyard will likely slot into a starting role at inside linebacker.

