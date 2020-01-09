Coach Mike Vrabel said Thursday that Brown (shoulder) is "unlikely" to suit up for Saturday's NFC divisional contest against the Ravens, John Glennon of The Athletic reports.

Brown is nursing a shoulder injury sustained during the wild-card win over New England, and his chances of receiving clearance for Saturday's playoff tilt in Baltimore are looking increasingly unlikely. If the 24-year-old is indeed unable to play, Wesley Woodyard will likely slot into a starting role at inside linebacker.