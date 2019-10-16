Brown (groin) didn't participate in Wednesday's practice, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports.

Brown was injured in Week 6's game against the Broncos, and that injury could keep him out from Sunday's contest versus the Chargers. The third-year pro's having an impressive campaign, as he racked up 34 tackles and a sack between Weeks 2 and 5. If Brown's injury keeps him out, veteran Wesley Woodyard figures to start at inside linebacker.

