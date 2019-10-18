Play

Brown (groin) is considered doubtful for Sunday's game agianst the Chargers, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports.

Brown was able to progress to limited practice participation Friday, but he apparently didn't show enough to warrant a questionable tag. Wesley Woodyard should see increased defensive snaps with Brown unlikely to suit up this week.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories