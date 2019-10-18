Titans' Jayon Brown: Unlikely to play Week 7
Brown (groin) is considered doubtful for Sunday's game agianst the Chargers, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports.
Brown was able to progress to limited practice participation Friday, but he apparently didn't show enough to warrant a questionable tag. Wesley Woodyard should see increased defensive snaps with Brown unlikely to suit up this week.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 7, identifying risky plays, sneaky...
-
Week 7 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 7 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
RB Preview: Replacing Kamara
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 7 including what you should...
-
Week 7 DFS strategy, player picks
Ben Gretch looks at the Week 7 DFS slate and gives his tournament strategies and top player...
-
Week 7 QB Preview: Start Dak/Sit Rodgers
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about quarterback in Week 7, including...