Brown (elbow) is out for the remainder of Sunday's matchup against Baltimore, Paul Kuharsky of 104.5 The Zone Nashville reports.

With Brown unable to return to Week 11 action, Daren Bates will see an uptick in usage at inside linebacker. Brown's loss would be a significant one if it turns out to be extended in nature, as the UCLA product had started all nine of the Titans' games entering Sunday, with 10-plus tackles in three of his past five games.