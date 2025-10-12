Latham (hip) is expected to be available for Sunday's game against the Raiders, John Glennon of the Nashville Post reports.

Latham has missed the Titans' last four games due to a hip injury that he sustained in Week 1 against the Cardinals. He opened the week with limited back-to-back practices before finishing strong with a full session Friday, and the 2024 first-rounder is poised to reclaim his starting job at right tackle against Las Vegas.