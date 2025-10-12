Titans' JC Latham: Trending toward Week 6 return
By RotoWire Staff
Latham (hip) is expected to be available for Sunday's game against the Raiders, John Glennon of the Nashville Post reports.
Latham has missed the Titans' last four games due to a hip injury that he sustained in Week 1 against the Cardinals. He opened the week with limited back-to-back practices before finishing strong with a full session Friday, and the 2024 first-rounder is poised to reclaim his starting job at right tackle against Las Vegas.