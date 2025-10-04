Latham (hip) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against Arizona, John Glennon of NashvillePost.com reports.

Latham will miss a fourth consecutive game due to a hip injury, but Glennon relays that the second-year offensive tackle has an opportunity to return for Week 6 against the Raiders on Sunday, Oct. 12. Olisaemeka Udoh got the start at right tackle in Week 4 against the Texans and figures to reprise that role against the Cardinals.