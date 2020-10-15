Simmons has been activated from the Titans' reserve/COVID-19 list, Jim Wyatt of the team's official site reports.
The 2019 first-rounder missed this past Tuesday's win over the Bills, but he'll be available for Sunday's game against the Texans. Simmons heads into Week 6 with 12 tackles and a pass deflection through his first three contests this season.
