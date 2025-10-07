Simmons recorded eight tackles (six solo), including 1.5 sacks, in the Titans' win over the Cardinals on Sunday.

Simmons' eight tackles marked a new season-high and the third-most he's ever recorded in a single game during his seven-year career. The veteran defensive lineman is having a big start to the 2025 campaign with 22 tackles (16 solo), including 3.5 sacks and six TFLs, nine QB hits and one forced fumble.