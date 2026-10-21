Simmons logged six tackles (three solo), including 2.0 sacks, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery during the Titans' 26-20 win over the Colts on Sunday.

Simmons had just 1.0 sacks through five regular-season games, but he doubled that total during Sunday's win, which was Tennessee's first of the 2026 campaign. He stripped Jonathan Taylor of the football on the Colts' opening play of the third quarter and recovered the football himself, which led to a 29-yard field goal by Joey Slye seven plays later to put the Titans on the board. Simmons leads all defensive tackles with 34 combined stops through six regular-season games.