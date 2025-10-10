Simmons (ankle) does not carry an injury designation heading into Sunday's game against the Raiders, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Simmons has been given the green light to play Sunday after logging a full practice Friday. The Titans' star pass rusher has logged at least 1.0 sacks in three of the first five games of the regular season, and he's coming off his best performance against the Cardinals in Week 4, when he logged eight tackles (six solo), including 1.5 sacks.